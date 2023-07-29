UP Int’l Trade Show from Sept 21 to 25 at Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Aiming to boost industrial growth in the state, the UP International Trade Show will be organised at the Expo Centre in Greater Noida between September 21 to 25 by the Uttar Pradesh government and India Expo Mart, said Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) officials.

This trade show is being organised with the aim of providing a platform to the traders and entrepreneurs of Uttar Pradesh on a large scale on the lines of the International Trade Show held every year at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

It will be organised as a joint effort of Uttar Pradesh government and India Expo Mart, UP.

A road show was also organized where Vishu Raja, OSD of Greater Noida Authority and in-charge of Industries Department, shared information about the trade show. Representatives of major industrial and trade unions were present during the road show.