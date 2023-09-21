UP Int’l Trade Fair: More than 8,500 cops & 2K PAC personnel deployed

Uttar Pradesh’s largest event the ‘UP International Trade Fair’ is all set to start and will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.

It will be held at the Indian Expo Centre from September 21 till September 25 which is going to witness customers from all over the globe. The Uttar Pradesh government aims to promote manufacturing by small-scale industries from around the state which will help them grow and create employment for local people.

According to government officials, the federation of exporter organisations has managed to bring nearly

2,000 foreign buyers from around 60 foreign countries to the trade show. The state government has extended

invitations to resident commissioners of other states too.

“The trade fair is important as it will bring all the companies under one roof where buyers can explore thousands of different products. This is going to benefit the state as well as the country in the coming days. So far nearly 75 thousand people have registered in this program,” said Nand Gopal Nandi, minister of industrial development, export promotion, NRI and Investment Promotion of Uttar Pradesh while addressing a press conference at Expo Center in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

“The Uttar Pradesh is a state of immense possibilities. Today the world is willing to invest in Uttar Pradesh as it is given full guarantee of security and basic facilities by the government,” the minister added.

The local administration, police and authorities have been working hard for the past several weeks to make arrangements on ground. The security has also been beefed up in the view of the trade fair and the traffic management system has also been revamped.

As per police officials, more than 8,500 police personnel and 2,000 PAC personnel have been deployed in the district to oversee security arrangements. The traffic department has issued a route map to be followed in order to reach Expo center from Delhi, Faridabad, Meerut and nearby regions. Different parking spots have been made around the expo centre to park vehicles. For hassle free commute to the expo centre, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has extended direct connectivity to the expo center along with increasing the frequency of trains keeping in view an expected rise in number of commuters.

Lokesh M, Managing Director, NMRC said that visitors can travel in NMRC’s Aqua Line directly to reach the exhibition. The Knowledge Park – II metro station of the Aqua Line is the nearest Metro station to the venue, he said.

“The Aqua Line will be connecting visitors directly to the UP International Trade Show venue. Aqua Line commuters can travel till Knowledge Park – II station of the Aqua Line which is 500 meters from the expo centre,” the MD said.

He also said that the frequency of trains has been increased. “To avoid crowding at stations and to manage rush of visitors, NMRC have increased the frequency of the train running, it will be made available 7.5 minutes from 08:00 hrs to 22:00 hrs. Apart from this, parking facilities are also available for the general public at 8 Aqua Line metro stations namely; Sector 51, Sector 76, NSEZ, Sector 142, Sector-137, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1 and Delta 1,” the NMRC MD added.













