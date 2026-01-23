UP cop stabbed at bus stop while intervening in quarrel

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old head constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police was stabbed at a bus stop on Wazirabad Road in northeast Delhi on Tuesday after intervening in a quarrel between commuters and three motorcycle-borne youths, police said. The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at Khajuri Khas police station. A passerby who tried to rescue the officer also sustained injuries in the attack.

The injured officer, identified as Kuldeep (31), son of Narender and posted at Ankur Vihar police station in Uttar Pradesh, was waiting at the bus stop when three youths riding a motorcycle allegedly arrived in a rash manner and began arguing with members of the public. When the altercation escalated, Kuldeep intervened to defuse the situation. Police said the youths initially left the spot but returned within minutes and stabbed the officer before fleeing. Sachin Pandey (32), a resident of Sonia Vihar, who attempted to help Kuldeep, was also assaulted and injured.

Both men were admitted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, prompting police action. An FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 109(1) and 3(5). Multiple teams are tracing the accused via CCTV and local intelligence; both are out of danger.