UP cop killed as truck rams into Police Response Vehicle in GZB

GHAZIABAD: Head constable Anuj Chowdhary (40) died after a speeding truck rammed a Police Response Vehicle on the Peripheral Expressway late Sunday while he was giving first aid to an accident victim, officials said. He was rushed to Subharti Medical College, Meerut, but died during treatment. ACP Amit Saxena said the truck driver has been arrested, the vehicle seized, and a case registered under relevant sections. Head constable Pankaj Chowdhary

escaped unhurt. mpost