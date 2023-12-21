UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs work on Noida airport be expedited for February trial landing

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite the runway construction, lighting and other works on the runway of upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar so that the trial landing can be held by February 2024, said officials.

In a review meeting with the officials from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTG), Northern Railway, North Central Railway and state government representatives, the CM highlighted that the upcoming international airport at Jewar will serve nearly 65 lakh passengers (per year) in 2024-25, and this figure is expected to rise to 7 crore passengers per year by 2042-43.

He also noted the transformative changes in the Jewar and nearby area after the work on airport project was started.

“Just a few years ago, the region grappled with high levels of crime, witnessing incidents of snatching and robbery in broad daylight. However, today, the narrative has shifted, and the area is gaining recognition primarily due to the upcoming international airport. Film City is proposed near Jewar Airport. This will be the most developed area of NCR in the next few years. Jewar Airport is going to become a major hub for air cargo,” the CM said.

Apart from this, he also instructed officials to ensure a direct and seamless commute between IGI airport in New Delhi and Jewar airport.

“Ensuring the connectivity of Jewar Airport with Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, is imperative. Rapid rail and metro can be better options for this. A proposal should be prepared after obtaining the necessary cooperation and advice from the Government of India, NCRTC. The state government will provide all necessary resources,” the CM added.

Railway officials informed the Chief Minister that to enhance connectivity to Jewar Airport, a new rail line from Chola to Rundhi, covering a distance of about 98 kilometres, is also being considered. Progress on this initiative is currently underway at the Railway Board level.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister gave the necessary instructions to the officials of Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Industrial Development Authorities to provide land. Additionally, directives were given to ensure the establishment of new police stations, fire stations, drainage systems, and other essential infrastructure, prioritising the security and convenience of the public at Jewar Airport.