UP Cabinet approves Metro extension to Gr Noida West

Greater Noida: With the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approving an extension of the Aqua Metro Line connecting Noida and Greater Noida to enhance urban connectivity, the residents of Greater Noida West have welcomed the decision and thanked the govt for providing much-awaited infrastructural growth.

According to UP finance minister Suresh Khanna, the 17.435 km extension will receive equal funding of Rs 394 crore from both central and state govts. The state’s contribution will be split between Noida Authority (40 per cent) and Greater Noida Authority (60 per cent). The cost of the project is Rs 2,991.60 crore. The extension will facilitate smoother travel between Noida’s Sector 51 and Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-20.

The metro construction connecting Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida West is anticipated to commence in 2025. “The metro will offer a respite to commuters who face daily traffic congestion in Greater Noida West. Currently, the road experiences significant traffic bottlenecks, causing hours of delays to students and office goers. Once the metro is operational, lakhs of people living in the area will benefit,” said Sudhanshu Sharma, a working professional. Following the Uttar Pradesh govt’s endorsement, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be forwarded to the central govt for their approval. Upon receiving clearance, authorities will proceed with issuing tenders for the metro corridor construction.

The planned route encompasses 11 stations, beginning at Noida Sector-51 metro station and terminating at Knowledge Park 5.

The stations will be situated at Noida Sector-61, 70, 122, 123, Greater Noida Sector-4, Sector-12 Ecotech, Greater Noida Sector-2, 3, 10, 12, and Knowledge Park-5. The establishment of these stations aims to alleviate traffic congestion in the region.

Along with the metro corridor extension, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation has conducted a detailed population survey for the Namo Bharat Metro line project connecting the upcoming Noida International Airport to Ghaziabad, covering Greater Noida West.

The main objective of this survey is to understand the increasing demand for public transportation and prepare a plan accordingly.

The total length of the Namo Bharat Metro route will be 72.4 km, in which 22 stations have been proposed. It is targeted to complete the project by 2031. This metro line will start from Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad and will extend to Greater Noida West, Alpha One, and Noida International Airport, an official said.