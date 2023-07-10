UP appoints Ravi Kumar NG as CEO of Greater Noida Authority

Greater Noida: In a bureaucratic reshuffle, four senior IAS officers have been transferred on the orders from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s led Uttar Pradesh government, said officials on Sunday.



2004-batch IAS officer, Ravi Kumar NG, who was serving as Commissioner Gorakhpur, has been appointed as the new CEO of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), while the incumbent CEO of GNIDA Ritu Maheshwari will continue as CEO of Noida authority.

Maheshwari, a 2003-batch IAS officer, has held important administrative posts since she joined Noida authority CEO in 2019. After former CEO of Greater Noida authority Surendra Singh, was transferred in September 2022, Maheshwari was given additional charge as CEO GNIDA.

In February 2023, Maheshwari served together at four important administrative posts. She held as the CEO of both Noida and Greater Noida authority, Managing Director (MD) of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC)

and District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar. Now , she will continue as CEO Noida Authority and MD NMRC.

The new CEO of Greater Noida authority, Ravi Kumar is a 2004 batch IAS officer from Karnataka.

He has last served as commissioner Gorakhpur before being holding

important posts as district magistrate Mathura, Agra. He is expected to join by Monday, said officials sources.