Unveils Rs 1,500-crore plan for Yamuna cleaning, sewage mgmt

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced a comprehensive Rs 1,500-crore plan to clean the Yamuna River and improve Delhi’s sewage infrastructure, marking an ambitious river rejuvenation effort in the Capital.

The plan includes the construction of 40 decentralised sewage treatment plants, modernisation of existing STPs, and investment in advanced machinery to tackle waste and pollution.

In a bid to ensure that untreated sewage does not flow into the Yamuna, the Delhi government will build 40 decentralised STPs at a cost of Rs 500 crore. These plants will treat wastewater at the source before it enters major drains, reducing pollution levels in the river. Additionally, the government has committed to upgrading existing STPs to enhance their operational capacity. “The Yamuna is not just a river; it is our cultural and historical heritage. Cleaning Yamuna is an important part of our manifesto and remains a top priority in this budget,” CM Gupta said during her budget speech.

The government has earmarked Rs 500 crore for repairing and developing sewage treatment plants, Rs 250 crore for replacing old sewer lines, and another Rs 250 crore for improving water treatment plants across the city.

To further strengthen the sewage management system, Rs 20 crore will be spent on purchasing super sucker and dicky machines, which will help in efficient removal of sludge and blockages. An additional Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the renovation of the Wazirabad trunk sewer.

To prevent the direct flow of untreated wastewater into the Yamuna, Rs 250 crore has been allocated for a drain-tapping project that will divert and treat wastewater from major drains. The Najafgarh Drain, one of the largest contributors to Yamuna’s pollution, will see a Rs 200-crore investment for its conversion and interception.

Furthermore, Rs 40 crore will be used to purchase modern equipment, including trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredge utility machines, to keep the river clean.