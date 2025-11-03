Unveiling of Delhi’s first official logo deferred as ministers review designs

New Delhi: The unveiling of Delhi’s first-ever official logo, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been deferred for a few days as the state government seeks to finalise the design after a collective review by the Chief Minister and Cabinet members.

Officials said the logo will be finalised within the next four to five days. The brief delay, they added, stems from the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, which have made it challenging to coordinate the schedules of all ministers. “The Chief Minister wants the final decision on the logo to be taken after a detailed discussion with the entire Cabinet,” an official explained.

The emblem and tagline were initially planned to be revealed during the Delhi Foundation Day celebrations but will now be launched once all ministers return to the capital.

“The government wants the unveiling to be a joint and significant moment, reflecting Delhi’s collective identity,” the official added.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier described the new logo as a “symbol of Delhi’s culture, unity, and progress,” representing the city’s spirit of inclusivity and innovation. She noted that while most Indian states already have official emblems, Delhi has long lacked one, a gap her government aims to fill with a design that resonates with the people of the national capital.

Soon after assuming office, the Gupta government launched a design competition on the mygov.in portal, inviting entries from across the country. The initiative drew an enthusiastic response, with over 1,800 submissions showcasing creative interpretations of Delhi’s heritage and modernity.

A special expert committee headed by the Secretary of the General Administration Department was constituted to evaluate and shortlist the designs. The final emblem, officials said, will be a vibrant reflection of Delhi’s evolving identity and aspirations.