Untreated sewage, industrial waste still polluting Yamuna: Govt reviews TERI study

New Delhi: Delhi government on Tuesday reviewed a TERI study that found the rising presence of microplastics, frothing and chemical pollutants in Yamuna River, and directed departments to roll out time-bound, technology-driven interventions to curb contamination.

According to the study, untreated sewage, industrial effluents and solid waste continue to fuel ammonia levels, surfactant load, organic contamination and the prevalence of microplastics, leading to recurring frothing, especially near industrial clusters and high-discharge drains.

TERI recommended targeted actions including advanced oxidation processes, biological nutrient removal and upgraded monitoring systems.

“The findings shared by TERI give us a roadmap to tackle microplastics, frothing and other pollutants by acting simultaneously on sewage, industries, solid waste and citizen behaviour,” Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, adding that the government is “committed to scientific, data-based interventions for Yamuna rejuvenation.”

A department-wise action plan presented at the meeting suggested steps such as upgrading sewage treatment plants (STPs) and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) with advanced treatment technologies, installing decentralised effluent treatment systems, strengthening enforcement against illegal discharges, and launching sustained awareness campaigns in schools and colleges.

Recommendations also included health surveys in vulnerable communities, improved plastic-waste management and real-time dashboards to track pollution sources and compliance. Sirsa directed all concerned departments to prepare time-bound implementation plans, identify priority hotspots and submit regular progress reports.