‘Untreated sewage and delayed projs behind Yamuna pollution’

New Delhi: The Jal Shakti Ministry has identified critical gaps in sewage treatment, industrial effluent management and solid waste processing as the main factors preventing the Yamuna from being restored in the national capital. Responding to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary outlined the shortcomings that continue to undermine efforts to clean the river, despite substantial spending by the Delhi government.

According to the Minister, the Delhi Jal Board spent approximately Rs.5,536 crore over the last three financial years on programmes aimed at improving the Yamuna’s condition. Yet, the city struggles with a sewage treatment shortfall of 414 million litres per day (MLD) as of August 2025. Several industrial clusters notified by the Delhi government do not have common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), resulting in untreated discharge flowing directly into the drainage system and eventually the river.

Choudhary also highlighted persistent delays in key infrastructure projects, including the construction and upgradation of sewage treatment plants (STPs). These delays, he said, have kept the city from achieving meaningful reductions in pollution loads.

Solid waste management remains another major challenge. Delhi generates close to 11,862 tonnes of waste daily but can scientifically process only 7,641 tonnes. This leaves a gap of 4,221 tonnes every day, waste that often ends up in landfills, drains or water bodies, adding to the Yamuna’s pollution burden.

The Minister noted that the river’s condition varies seasonally. At Palla, where the Yamuna enters Delhi, water quality depends heavily on upstream releases. Central Pollution Control Board data for January to July 2025 showed median Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) of 4 mg/l and Dissolved Oxygen (DO) of 6 mg/l. A Delhi Pollution Control Committee assessment in September indicated improvement, with BOD reducing to 2.5 mg/l and DO rising to 9.5 mg/l, both within permissible limits. Choudhary added that the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) continues to financially support states. Under the Namami Gange programme, 35 projects worth Rs.6,534 crore have been approved for Yamuna rejuvenation, aimed at creating 2,243 MLD of sewage treatment capacity. Of these, 21 projects have been completed so far.