‘Until further notice’: Noida schools to stay shut till class 8 due to cold wave

Noida: Owing to dense fog and escalating cold conditions, the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar has ordered the closure of all board schools from nursery to class VIII until further notice.

“Due to severe cold and fog, all educational institutions from nursery to class 8 in Noida-Greater Noida

shall remain suspended until subsequent directives,” the order reads. DM Manish Kumar Verma has issued these directives. District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar confirmed that due to thick fog and extreme cold, holidays have been declared for all board-recognised schools operating in Gautam Buddha Nagar from nursery to class VIII. The directive has been promulgated by District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar.

The closure applies to all schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP and other boards functioning in the district. The order emphasises strict adherence to these instructions. The Basic Education Officer has explicitly stated that all school administrators must ensure rigorous compliance with the District Magistrate’s directives.

A frigid spell has settled over Noida and adjoining region, with a minimum temperature of around 8 degrees celsius on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A fresh

western disturbance is anticipated to precipitate a decline in temperatures as well as

cold wave conditions across North India. The weather departmenthas also forecasted fog and mist from January 3 to 6 in Noida. Light precipitation has also been predicted in the Delhi NCR region on January 6. Schools in Noida had previously implemented a hybrid mode of attendance in school, under Stage 4 of the GRAP amid severe air pollution.