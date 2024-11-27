Unknown truck driver booked after death of Kripalu Maharaj’s daughter

Greater Noida: Police have registered an FIR in the death of Jagadguru Kripalu Maharaj’s elder daughter Vishakha Tripathi who was killed in a vehicular collision in Dankaur while en route to Delhi in early hours on Sunday.

The FIR has been registered based on the complaint from her car’s driver, Praveen Mundbhari, who suggested potential foul play.

“We left from Vrindavan towards Delhi accompanied by three additional vehicles. At approximately 3:30 am on the Yamuna Expressway, the convoy halted on the roadside, 7 kms before Greater Noida. Subsequently, a truck approached at considerable high speed and struck the vehicles. All the three cars were badly damaged, and the truck driver absconded post-incident,” Praveen mentioned in his complaint.

“It can be suspected that the truck driver deliberately hit the car and fled away to carry out a pre-planned murder,” Praveen mentioned in his complaint.

SHO Dankaur Munendra Kumar said that on the basis of complaint, an FIR under BNS sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on public roads), 125(a)(b) (any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 324 (2) (causing wrongful damage or loss to individuals

or the public).

Police said that the truck helper, Bablu, driver Sonu, both residents of Farrukhabad have been identified.

“The helper of the truck has been arrested and efforts are being made to arrest the driver. Further investigation is underway. All the claims made by the complainants will be verified,” police said.

The three daughters of Kripalu Maharaj were travelling from Mathura to Delhi Airport in two vehicles during the early hours of Sunday. Near Dankaur, a speeding tanker collided with their vehicle from behind. The incident resulted in the demise of Vishakha Tripathi (78), while sisters Shyama Tripathi and Krishna Tripathi sustained grievous injuries. Seven additional individuals were also wounded in the collision.