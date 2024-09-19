University of Southampton commemorates plan to establish institute in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The University of Southampton celebrated the announcement of its new campus in India at a reception held at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. The application process for those wanting to study at the new campus is expected to launch in October. The event was attended by British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron.



The University of Southampton has become the first international university to be granted a license by the Indian government to establish a comprehensive campus in the country under NEP 2020. The new campus will be in Gurugram, within the NCR, with an initial offering of four undergraduate and two postgraduate programmes. The four undergraduate programmes will be in computer science, business management, economics, and accounts and finance. The postgraduate programmes will be in international management and finance. New programmes will be introduced each year, with a wide portfolio soon on offer.

“Our campus in India will enable us to offer the same Southampton degree as we provide in the UK in Delhi NCR, where we will establish the campus, in a world-class environment that provides an outstanding student experience,” said Professor Andrew Atherton, Vice-President International and Engagement at the University of Southampton.

According to Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, the University of Southampton’s new campus in India is a landmark moment in the UK-India educational partnership. “As the first international university to establish a comprehensive campus in India, this collaboration will deepen the bonds between our two nations, ensuring that students from both the UK and India benefit,” she said.

The University of Southampton was issued a Letter of Intent on August 29 under the UGC regulations for setting up Indian campuses of foreign universities. This now paves the way for planning to progress, with the University of Southampton Delhi delivering education, research and knowledge exchange and enterprise activity in the country.

“This milestone marks a significant step forward in realising the NEP’s vision of internationalisation, ushering in a new era of world-class education and cultural exchange. The exciting opportunities from this partnership will advance

the shared ambitions of both governments and shape a brighter future for young people from both countries,” said Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council.