University of Delhi’s Executive Council holds its 1269th meet to ratify significant resolutions

New Delhi: The University of Delhi’s Executive Council (EC) convened its 1269th meeting on Friday, March 08, under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh. Held at the university’s convention hall, the session addressed several pressing matters and ratified significant resolutions.



A pivotal decision made during the meeting was the approval of Delhi University’s Budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025, totaling Rs 1717.45 crore.

Additionally, the council endorsed a provision granting a 75 per cent fee concession for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) seeking admission to Ph.D. programmes.

Sources of Millennium Post have confirmed that Ashok Agarwal, a member of the Executive Council, expressed concern over the prolonged issue surrounding the 12 DU colleges. Agarwal emphasised Delhi University’s responsibility as the primary stakeholder in resolving the matter promptly.

He called for immediate action through high-level meetings with the Delhi government, stating, “Employees have suffered for too long, enough is enough.”

The Budget estimate for the fiscal year 2024-2025 allocates Rs 553.95 crore for salaries, including Rs 307.32 crore for regular faculty, Rs 123.68 crore for regular non-faculty, and Rs 122.95 crore for other expenses like leave encashment, LTC, children’s education allowance, medical reimbursement, and retirement benefits. Additionally, Rs 935.26 crore is earmarked for academic and non-academic vacant posts. Recurring expenses amount to Rs 627.31 crore, covering pension, non-salary items, non-net fellowship, and Higher Educational Financing Agency.

A separate Budget estimate of Rs 154.88 crore is designated for capital assets such as buildings, books, laboratory equipment, classroom furniture, computers, campus development, CCTV surveillance, and other assets. The meeting also addressed wage payment matters for employees engaged through outsourcing agencies, ensuring compliance with rates set by the Chief Labor Commissioner, Ministry of Labor and Employment, Government of India, or the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Furthermore, the EC introduced a provision for special moderation of 10 marks in one subject for students with pending papers to complete their courses, considering recommendations from the Academic Council meeting held on November 30, 2023. In response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, a special opportunity for students who completed their academic period in 2021-22 and 2022-23 to appear in remaining papers required for degree completion was also announced.

Other notable decisions included guidelines for study leave for faculty members pursuing Ph.D. from foreign universities. In the Faculty of Technology at the University of Delhi, approval from the Ministry of Education for new teaching and non-teaching positions was discussed. The Finance Committee accepted this proposal on February 16, 2024. It permits the appointment of 8 professors, 16 associate professors, and 48 assistant professors, alongside 48 non-teaching roles.

The extension of the validity of the M.Phil. in Medicine and the continuation of M.Phil. programmes in Clinical Psychology and Psychiatric Social Work until the academic session 2025-26 has also been approved.