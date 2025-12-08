Univ student dies in road accident

NOIDA: A 22-year-old student of a private university died on Sunday after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, police said.

The deceased, identified as Vivek Kumar Sharma, was a student of Galgotias University, police said, adding that he died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem, a police spokesperson said. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, he said. After receiving information about the incident, according to the spokesperson, hundreds of students from the university reached the spot.