Unity march, good governance seminar held as Delhi celebrates Sardar Patel’s birth anniv

New Delhi: The national capital marked the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with multiple events celebrating his legacy of unity, nation-building, and service. From a grand “Unity March” at Patel Chowk to a seminar on good governance, Delhi witnessed a day of pride, remembrance, and patriotism.

At Patel Chowk, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Education Minister Ashish Sood, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pavitra Margherita, and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj offered sacred water from 25 holy rivers of India at Sardar Patel’s statue during the event titled “Jal Sangam se Jan Sangam – Ekta ka Utsav.” The leaders then flagged off a three-kilometre Unity March towards the War Memorial, joined by students, NSS volunteers, teachers, and officials.

Addressing the gathering, Education Minister Ashish Sood said, “The celebration of Sardar @150 is not only a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel but also an occasion for introspection, to ask ourselves whether we are building the India of Sardar Patel’s dreams.”

He described the unity march as “a celebration of India’s diversity and unity,” adding that the sacred water collected from 25 rivers symbolized national consciousness.

Sood recalled Patel’s role in unifying 562 princely states after independence, saying, “When India gained independence, we had a Constitution but not a united nation. Then rose the Iron Man who declared — ‘This country was made to be united.’” He also reminded that Patel personally oversaw the rehabilitation of refugees in Delhi, transforming it into “a shelter city that restored hope in broken families.”

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena attended a special seminar at the Directorate of Training (UTCS), Vishwas Nagar. The LG urged officers to uphold transparency and public service, stating, “Civil servants must be innovators, collaborators, and leaders of change.”

CM Rekha Gupta urged integrity in governance as Delhi marked Patel’s legacy; celebrations continue with Red Fort projection and logo unveiling.