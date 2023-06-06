Unite in mass movement to clean Delhi’s air & water: CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people of Delhi to unite in a mass movement to clean the city’s air and water.



Addressing a gathering at Thyagaraj Stadium on the occasion of World Environment Day, he emphasised the need for a clean and healthy environment where pure air, clean water, and happy people coexist. Over the past eight years, Delhi has achieved significant development while successfully reducing pollution.

Notably, PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels decreased by 30 percent in 2022 compared to the figures in 2016.

Sharing data, he said in 2016, on 26 days, pollution level was ‘very bad’ when the city was “akin to a gas chamber” with grey skies and bad air. In 2022, only six such days were there, he said.

In 2016, on 109 days, pollution level was ‘low with clear sky’ and ‘very good air outside’, but in 2022, the number of such days were 163, he said.

The Delhi government has implemented various measures to combat pollution, including tree transplantation, implementation of piped natural gas (PNG) in industries, real-time source apportionment technology, and the identification of 13 pollution hotspots.

Additionally, the government launched the “War against pollution” campaign, effectively reducing stubble burning pollution by implementing bio-decomposer spraying techniques. The city has also witnessed an increase in green cover, with the target of planting 52 lakh saplings set for this year.

During the environment conference, organised by the department of environment and forests, CM Kejriwal lit the ceremonial lamp and addressed the attendees, which included Environment and Forest minister Gopal Rai and other dignitaries. The event featured a street play on plastic pollution, a vocal group performance on environmental themes, and a short film highlighting the importance of oxygen. Eco Clubs, RWAs, and Forest Guards who contributed significantly to environmental improvement were honored.

CM Kejriwal highlighted the contrasting trends of increasing pollution worldwide and decreasing pollution in Delhi. Despite rapid development in the city, pollution levels have been successfully curbed. He expressed hope for a pollution-free future, emphasising the reduction of bad air quality days. CM Kejriwal also commended the efforts made to tackle stubble burning pollution and the increase in Delhi’s green cover. Furthermore, he highlighted the government’s focus on real-time source apportionment technology to identify pollution causes accurately.

To prevent dust pollution caused by soil, the government announced a campaign to clean the roads of Delhi using mechanical sweepers and weekly water cleaning. The success of initiatives such as the “War against pollution” campaign and the Green App, which allows citizens to report pollution concerns, was also acknowledged.

Chief Minister Kejriwal pledged to expand the environment conference campaign to different areas of Delhi in collaboration with Eco Clubs, RWAs, religious institutions, and traders’ associations. The campaign aims to increase the city’s green area, reduce pollution levels, and transform Delhi into an eco-friendly city with the active participation of its residents.