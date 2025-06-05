Union Min Shekhawat to visit Delhi Assembly; backs heritage project

New Delhi: In regards to Delhi Legislative Assembly’s heritage development plans, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has assured full support to Speaker Vijender Gupta for transforming the Assembly into a Living Heritage site of national eminence.

During a meeting held, Gupta sought the Ministry’s cooperation and guidance in preserving and enhancing the historical and cultural legacy of the Assembly building. Emphasising the importance of the site as a symbol of India’s legislative heritage, he highlighted the Assembly Secretariat’s ongoing efforts to promote its historical significance. In response, Shekhawat pledged all possible assistance and announced plans to personally visit the Delhi Assembly soon, accompanied by senior officials from his ministry. The visit will include a review of ongoing developmental work and discussions on the comprehensive project report being prepared for the heritage initiative. The proposal gained momentum following recent high-level meetings, including one on May 20, 2025, where Ministry officials assured technical and financial support under existing schemes. Further progress was noted during a follow-up meeting between the Secretaries of the Ministry of Culture and the Delhi Assembly on May 23. Gupta expressed gratitude for the Ministry’s proactive involvement and urged continued cooperation to finalise the project details. He reiterated his vision of the Delhi Assembly becoming a tourism and cultural hub, reflecting its national significance.