'Uninterrupted power supply after 100% metering': J&K CM Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said people in the valley were facing difficulties due to intense cold conditions but the government would be able to provide uninterrupted electricity only after 100 per cent metering is achieved.

"As far as winter preparedness is concerned, there is an intense cold, and there has been a dry spell. I pray to God for snowfall so that this dry spell ends. Our endeavour is to minimise the power cuts, and ensure water supply even as pipes freeze due to the low temperature," Abdullah told reporters here.

The CM said the complaints of unscheduled power cuts would continue "because there is pressure on the system". "The problem is that some people have a (load) agreement of four bulbs, but they use four heaters instead... Meter is the best way to address this, the more metering we have, the less power cuts there will be,” he said.