Unified ticketing, new skywalk to ease Delhi-Noida Metro commute

NOIDA: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have launched a unified QR code ticketing system, easing travel across Delhi-NCR. Previously, passengers had to buy separate tickets for each metro, often causing delays at interchanges.

Under the new system, Delhi Metro tickets can be purchased via the NMRC app, while Noida Metro tickets will also be available on DMRC’s Sarathi app. Soon, a single QR code will enable seamless journeys across both networks.

Payments can be made through net banking, debit and credit cards, or UPI. Lokesh M, Managing Director of NMRC, said the initiative would save time and make metro travel more convenient.

Work is underway on an integrated smart card system. NMRC also announced expansions and will open a ₹40 crore, 420-metre air-conditioned skywalk with travellators and lifts on October 2, 2025, linking Sector-51 and Sector-52 stations.