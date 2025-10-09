Unified Secretariat: Delhi government shortlists six sites

New Delhi: The Delhi government is a step closer to finalising the location for its new integrated Secretariat complex, which aims to bring all departments under one roof for the first time. According to senior officials, the Public Works Department (PWD) has identified six potential sites across the Capital, with the final proposal soon to be presented to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for approval. The move follows years of concern over the cramped and ageing Delhi Secretariat building at ITO, which currently houses the Chief Minister’s Office and key departments such as PWD, finance and urban development. Spread over just four acres, the existing complex has long struggled to accommodate the expanding administrative machinery of the city government, forcing several departments to function from scattered rented offices.