Unidentified man’s body found floating in Yamuna River

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has discovered a dead body of a male floating in the Yamuna River near Thokar No-08 in South East Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday morning.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station. According to the police, the Police Control Room (PCR) received a distress call reporting the sighting of the body, prompting immediate action from the Shaheen Bagh police station.

Upon receiving the report, police personnel rushed to the scene, where they confirmed the presence of the body in the river. The Southeast District crime team was promptly summoned to the location to assist with the investigation. Divers were deployed to retrieve the body from the water, which was then examined on the spot.

The deceased is described as a male, approximately 55-60 years of age. The body bore no visible injuries, and no identification documents were found on the deceased.

At the time of discovery, the man was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue trousers. A pendant was found around his neck, and a rakhi was tied to his right hand.

Authorities have transferred the unidentified body to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) mortuary for further proceedings.

As of now, the identity of the deceased remains unknown, and the police have yet to determine the circumstances leading to his death.

The lack of visible injuries and the absence of identification make it challenging for the authorities to establish the cause of death and identify the man.