UNDP honours NDMC med team for excellence in healthcare

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) medical team has been recognised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its exemplary contribution to healthcare and community service.

The recognition marks a proud milestone in NDMC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public health delivery and promote inclusive medical care.

Officials said the honour reflects the council’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility in healthcare services. NDMC’s medical staff expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment, reaffirming their dedication to serving citizens with compassion and professional integrity. mpost