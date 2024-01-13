Undertrial slits throat inside Gr Noida courtroom and survives

Noida: An undertrial accused attempted suicide by slitting his throat with a blade inside a courtroom of Surajpur district and sessions court in Greater Noida on Friday.



Police said that the man had come to appear before the court in connection with a dowry death case registered against him at Jarchha police station of Greater Noida.

According to police, the man has been identified as Shivam Kumar (35), a resident of Pyawali village in Greater Noida.

In 2022, Shivam’s wife died under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws house in Jarchha area following which her family lodged a case against Shivam and his family. He was booked under section 304 B (punishment for dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was jailed along with his brother.

He was out on bail and on Friday, he had come to appear before the court of ADJ-Fast Track Court (FTC), where the incident took place.

“The accused was out on bail in a case of dowry death. On Friday when he had come to appear before the court, he attacked himself with a blade inside the court. He was immediately rushed to hospital and admitted to treatment. His condition is stable” said Suniti, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Noida.

A senior police officer said that the accused carried a surgical blade with himself and during the hearing, he suddenly pulled out the blade after an argument with police and slit his throat.

“During questioning he told police that he is innocent but being held responsible for his wife’s death. He has a daughter who lived with her maternal grandmother. Everyone thinks he is a murderer and he said he does not want to live anymore. It also came to light that he tried to kill himself when he was in jail. However, he was discharged from hospital in the evening and sent home,” said the senior official who didn’t wish to be named.