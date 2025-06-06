Undertrial killed in assault inside Saket Court lock-up; two fellow prisoners identified as attackers

New Delhi: In a serious security breach, an undertrial prisoner (UTP) was assaulted inside the Saket Court lock-up by two other undertrial prisoners in Delhi on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Aman (24) resident of Govindpuri, Delhi, however, the accused has been identified as Jitender alias Jitte son of Jagdish, and Jaidev alias Baccha son of Lal Chand According to the police reports, the incident took place in Kharja No. 5 of the court premises and involved a physical attack on the victim, who is currently facing trial in an attempted murder case. The victim was brought to the Saket Court lock-up for a scheduled appearance before the Hon’ble Court in connection with an FIR registered at the Govindpuri Police Station under Sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. While he was being held in Kharja No. 5 alongside several other undertrial prisoners, he was reportedly assaulted by two fellow UTPs. Both attackers were also lodged in the same lock-up section at the time of the incident. As per preliminary investigation, the motive behind the attack appears to be rooted in an old personal enmity between Aman and Jitender. Sources within the court security apparatus have revealed that Jitender and Aman had a history of conflict. The animosity allegedly stems from a violent incident that occurred in 2024 when both individuals were outside jail custody.

In that case, Aman had allegedly attacked Jitender and his brother with a knife, leading to lasting hostilities between the two. On Thursday, the simmering tension between the accused escalated when Jitender, reportedly aided by Jaidev, physically assaulted Aman inside the court’s holding cell. The victim was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Court authorities were quick to inform the police and initiate a report about the altercation. The assault has raised serious concerns over the safety of undertrial prisoners and the management of security within court premises, especially given that such incidents undermine the integrity of judicial proceedings and the custodial protection expected within the legal system.

Law enforcement agencies are now looking into how the attack was allowed to occur in a guarded facility and whether lapses in surveillance or mismanagement contributed to the violent confrontation. Investigators are also verifying whether the accused attackers had planned the assault in advance or whether it was triggered by a sudden provocation. Officials have stated that further action will be taken based on the findings of the internal inquiry. Additional security measures and procedural checks are expected to be implemented in the Saket Court lock-up to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. Meanwhile, legal proceedings against the two assailants are likely to be intensified with fresh charges relating to the assault. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of invoking additional IPC sections following a full medical and forensic evaluation. The incident has once again spotlighted the challenges of managing UTPs with known rivalries and the urgent need for stricter segregation protocols. With growing concerns around jail and court lock-up violence, the Delhi Police and judicial administration may face increasing pressure to revamp existing security arrangements and ensure safer handling of accused individuals during transit and trial.