‘Undertake special recruitment drive to fill up posts for PwD’

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the city government to undertake a special recruitment drive for filling up the backlog of vacancies reserved for persons with disabilities in a time bound manner. A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma also directed filling up the vacancies reported by different departments against the reservation for promotion in relation to persons with disabilities and said any deviation from the schedule set by it will invite contempt action for non-compliance.

The court asked the Delhi government departments/ establishments to send within 30 days a requisition in relation to vacant posts to the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board or the Union Public Service Commission, which will the requisite notification for filling up the backlog within the next 30 days.

The court granted further time of 30 days each to the authorities to conclude the process of selection and appointment.

For the purposes of promotion, the court ordered that notification of eligible candidates for consideration against vacancies be issued within a period of 45 days and the process of convening of Departmental Promotion Committee/interview by the authority concerned be concluded and order of appointment issued within another 45 days and 30 days, respectively.

The court’s order came on a public interest litigation by the National Federation of the Blind alleging inaction by authorities in filling up the vacancies reserved for ‘Blind and Low Vision candidates’ as well as to provide them reservation in line with the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995 and its rules.