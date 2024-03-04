Undertake measures to implement suggestions to enhance children’s homes within 4 weeks: HC

: In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the Delhi government, urging swift action to implement suggestions aimed at improving the facilities and functioning of children’s homes across the national Capital.

The court’s decision, delivered by a division bench comprising Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain, stems from a suo motu case initiated in 2018.

The court underscored the urgency of the situation, instructing the Delhi Government to “execute the recommendations within a strict four-week timeline. Failure to adhere to this mandate would entail the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government to appear before the court personally, providing an explanation for the non-compliance.”

The impetus behind this judicial directive lies in the recommendations presented by Amicus Curiae, Senior Advocate Satish Tamta, in a report submitted to the court in March 2020. Despite the considerable time elapsed, the court expressed concern that the Delhi Government had not responded to the suggestions outlined in the report.

The recommendations presented by the Amicus Curiae underscored the critical importance of fostering a nurturing and home-like atmosphere within children’s homes. Key to achieving this goal is ensuring sufficient staffing and infrastructural support.

Moreover, it was suggested that, “The Department of Women and Child Development of the Delhi government should establish and formalise inspection committees at the district level. These committees, mandated by Section 54 of the Juvenile Justice Act, would conduct regular visits to both government-run children homes and those operated by NGOs under government licenses.”

Another vital aspect highlighted by the recommendations is the segregation of children based on their duration of stay. To minimize disruption and ensure a conducive environment for all residents, short-term stayers would be housed separately from long-term residents, necessitating the establishment of dedicated short-term homes.

Furthermore, the report emphasised the imperative of streamlining and simplifying the registration process for children’s homes. This initiative aims to enhance efficiency and accountability in their operations.

As stakeholders await the government’s response, the implementation of these recommendations holds the promise of transformative change within the realm of child welfare in Delhi.