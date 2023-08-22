Underprivileged families to get free sugar in Delhi

New Delhi: In a bid to alleviate the economic hardships faced by underprivileged families, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given the green light to a significant proposal by the Delhi Cabinet, announcing the distribution of free sugar to the residents of Delhi, on Monday.



This compassionate initiative, aimed at ensuring food security for all, is set to benefit several people in the city.

This empathetic decision will significantly benefit approximately 2,80,290 beneficiaries, including 68,747 National Food Security Cardholders. The implementation of this initiative is estimated to require a budget of

approximately Rs 1.11 crore, underlining the Delhi government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of its residents.

Under the sugar subsidy scheme, this initiative will benefit the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries. The distribution of sugar to AAY cardholders will be made available at no cost for one year, spanning from January 2023 to December 2023.

Kejriwal stated on the approval, “We are committed to ensuring that no one in Delhi goes without basic food necessities during these challenging times.”

To facilitate the seamless implementation of this scheme, the matter of free sugar distribution, specifically 1 kg of sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana category cardholders, was presented to the Council of Ministers for consideration. This proposal received cabinet approval on July 20, 2023, and was officially ratified on

August 21, 2023, under the visionary leadership of Arvind Kejriwal.

Recognising the unprecedented challenges brought about by the current economic situation and rising inflation, the Delhi Government has been proactive in safeguarding its citizens against food insecurity. Previously, the government provided regular NFSA (National Food Security Act) ration through the Public Distribution System (PDS) at no cost to the PDS beneficiaries during specific periods. This support started in April 2020 and ran until November 2020, with a later extension from May 2021 to May 2022.

With this announcement, the Delhi government is taking proactive steps to ensure that even during challenging times, no one in the city has to worry about meeting their basic food needs.