‘Under 15-year rule of BJP, MCD workers had dark Diwali every year’

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday said the workers of the city’s municipal corporation witnessed a “dark Diwali” under BJP’s rule but the AAP-ruled MCD has now changed the scenario.



At a press conference here, she also said that the AAP under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always been pro-workers and treated them as its family members. There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

She wished everyone a very happy Diwali on behalf of the municipal corporation.

‘In the last 15 years, the BJP was ruling the civic body, and its (MCD) workers, employees have only seen problems. To get salaries they had to sit on dharna, for bonuses, they struggled and had to run from pillar to post for their rights. And, every year, the Diwali was a ‘dark’ one for them,’ the mayor alleged.

But, now the AAP is in power, and it works for the welfare of workers and treats them as its family members, she said.

‘This is the first Diwali after the AAP came to power in MCD. Now, they are getting their salaries on time. We have also given them a bonus, and the process to regularise them has also started,’ the mayor said.

AAP had won the December 4 civic polls last year, wresting power

from the BJP and ending its 15-year rule in the civic body, and councillor Shelly Oberoi was elected as the city mayor earlier this year.

The erstwhile municipal corporation was trifurcated in 2012 and then

merged into a single entity in May 2022. The BJP ruled the MCD from 2007-12, and the three smaller corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC -- from 2012-22.

In the last 15 years, the workers and other employees did not buy gifts for their family members and friends, and it was always a “dry Diwali”, Oberoi said

But, this time it will be a happy Diwali for them, she told reporters.

Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal said the party under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has attempted to change their status from ‘diwaliya’ (bankruptcy) to one worthy of Diwali.

‘Getting salaries on time was a dream at then, so was getting a bonus. And, now, we want other festivals too, be it Eid, Christmas or Guru Nanak Jayanti, all festivals should be a festive occasion for the MCD employees,’ he said.