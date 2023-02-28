‘Uncertainty looms over key govt projects’

New Delhi: With the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case, uncertainty looms over several critical Delhi government projects, including streetscaping and traffic decongestion plans, ahead of the G20 summit. Sisodia, who held 18 of the 33 Delhi government departments, was the administrative face of the AAP-led dispensation, and was also handling crucial departments like education, health, PWD, among others.



Under the streetscaping project, 16 stretches are being revamped and is aimed at decongesting, redesigning and beautifying 540 km of roads across the national capital.

Nearly 1,300 kilometre roads fall under the Public Works Department of the Delhi government. The beautification of roads includes well-designed pedestrian-friendly footpaths, development of green stretches through plantations, creation of open air sitting areas, cycle tracks, selfie points, public facilities like water ATMs, toilets and street furniture.

Sisodia was keenly involved in checking progress of the work under the project by holding regular meetings with officials and carrying out

inspections.

His arrest will definitely hinder the progress, said party functionaries. “It was estimated that more than Rs 1,000 crore will be spent by the Delhi government on events related to the G20 Summit. “The deputy chief minister had been holding various meetings to review projects related to the G20 Summit and to expedite other ambitious works of the government, including making roads akin to European standards. These projects will of course be hindered,” said an AAP functionary.

Asked whether the party has thought of anyone to replace Sisodia, the functionary said it is ‘too early’ to think

about it.

“Sisodia will continue to be part of the cabinet like Jain. His portfolio will be distributed among the existing ministers like Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Gopal Rai. There is a possibility that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal might assume charge of some key portfolios. But meetings will be held among the party’s top brass to decide the future course of action,” he said.

Inauguration of Ashram flyover extension postponed: The inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed in light of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest, officials said on

Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was supposed to inaugurate it on Tuesday. “The flyover extension was supposed to be thrown open to the public on Tuesday and had got the date from the chief minister’s office. But in light of the recent developments, we will now have to seek a new date from his office. The work on the flyover extension has been completed,” an official said.