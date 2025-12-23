Unable to repay Rs 2K loan, man stabbed in neck in Rohini; 2 held

New Delhi: A 19-year-old painter was stabbed in the neck allegedly for failing to repay a Rs 2,000 loan in Budh Vihar area of Delhi’s Rohini, following which two accused were arrested, a police official said on Sunday.

Kuldeep was attacked in Gali Shyam Colony on Saturday during a heated argument over repaying the loan.

“A PCR call was received at 1.55 pm, reporting that a man had been stabbed in the neck,” a senior police officer said.

Police teams rushed to the spot, but by the time they arrived, the injured had already been shifted to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

At the hospital, the team found Kuldeep, undergoing treatment for a stab wound on the right side of his neck. Due to the seriousness of the injury, he underwent surgery.

Preliminary inquiry revealed Kuldeep had an argument with Ratan over a loan, which escalated into a knife attack. Accompanied by Shyamveer, Ratan stabbed Kuldeep in the neck, while bystander Aditya sustained minor hand injuries. Both painters were arrested, and the weapon was seized following an FIR based on the complainant’s statement.