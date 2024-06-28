Unable to repay debt, man stages robbery

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a delivery boy of an E-kart online delivery app with his two siblings for a robbery at gunpoint in South-East Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station.

The accused were identified as Sonu Kumar (24) son of Bharat Singh resident of Madanpur Khadar Extn., Delhi, Jai Kumar (26), and Vikas Kumar (19), both residents of Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, the incident occurred on Sunday at around 2:30 pm. A PCR call was received at Shaheen Bagh reporting a robbery at gunpoint.

Sub-Inspector Akshay from the Delhi Police team was assigned the case, and the team rushed to the spot in Shaheen Bagh, where the complainant, Sonu Kumar, a delivery boy of the E-kart Delivery App had claimed he had been robbed of Rs 77,000 by two men on a motorcycle. The stolen amount was the collection from his deliveries for the day. Following his complaint, an FIR under sections 392/34 IPC was registered, and an investigation commenced.

A dedicated team of the Delhi Police led by Inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO of the Shaheen Bagh Police Station, under the supervision of ACP NFC, was formed.

The team swiftly analysed CCTV footage from the vicinity. They identified the motorcycle used in the robbery, registered to Jai Kumar. Notably, Jai Kumar shared the same father’s name and address as the complainant, Sonu Kumar.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Sonu Kumar had masterminded the robbery to repay a debt of Rs 50,000 borrowed to purchase a motorcycle.

He had planned the heist with his brother Jai Kumar and cousin Vikas Kumar.

On the day of the incident, Sonu instructed Jai and Vikas to stage the robbery using a toy gun. The plan was executed as directed, with Jai and Vikas arriving at the scene on a motorcycle and robbing Sonu.

During sustained interrogation, Sonu confessed to orchestrating the robbery. He admitted to transferring the remaining Rs 55,000 to another person to settle his debt.

The police recovered the toy gun, the motorcycle, and the clothes worn by the accused, along with Rs 22,000 of the stolen cash.