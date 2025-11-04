Umar Khalid’s counsel concludes arguments

NEW DELHI: The counsel for former JNU student Umar Khalid on Monday concluded his arguments opposing the framing of charges against his client in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. The final submissions were made before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai.

Senior advocate Trideep Pais, appearing for Khalid, informed the court that he had concluded his arguments and that the court could proceed to hear the arguments of the other accused.

Noting the submissions, the court posted the matter for hearing the arguments on charges against another accused Salim Malik on November 10.

Earlier on October 28, Pais had argued that no criminality could be attributed to his client.

Last month, Khalid’s lawyer said his client spent five years in custody in what he called a “joke of an FIR”, which did not have the “sanctity of law”.

Khalid was arrested in the case on September 13, 2020.

Twenty people, including activists Imam, Khalid Saifi and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, were booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy to incite the riots.