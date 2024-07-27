Uma Kanjilal appointed acting V-C of IGNOU

NEW DELHI: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has appointed Prof. Uma Kanjilal as Acting V-C, succeeding Prof. Nageshwar Rao. Currently serving as Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kanjilal brings a distinguished academic and administrative background to her new role. Her career includes roles at IIT Kanpur and IGNCA.

She has also held international consultancy roles and received accolades like the Manthan Award. IGNOU looks forward to her leadership in advancing accessible, high-quality education.