Ugandan woman found dead in S Delhi home

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old Uganda national was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her rented apartment in Panchsheel Vihar late Monday night.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Malviya Nagar Police Station.

According to the Police, the incident came to light when a PCR call was received by the Malviya Nagar police station at 10:51 PM, reporting an unconscious woman at the location.

Police personnel arrived at the scene promptly, discovering the woman lying unconscious on the floor.

Identified as a Ugandan national, the woman was immediately transferred to AIIMS hospital, where medical officials declared her brought dead. A detailed inspection of the scene was conducted by the South Delhi Crime Team of the Delhi Police.

Initial inquiries revealed that the deceased had been living at the address for the past three months along with a female friend, also from Uganda. Both women were employed as hairdressers in the area.

According to the friend, she left their shared room at approximately 3:30 PM on June 18. Upon her return around 5:30 pm, she found the deceased lying on the floor and initially assumed she was sleeping.

After the woman failed to respond for some time, the friend alerted members of their community and contacted the police. The deceased had arrived in India on a tourist visa issued on March 13. She had been in the country since March 2024. Authorities have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to determine the cause of death. As of now, no foul play is suspected. Efforts are underway to notify the Uganda Embassy.