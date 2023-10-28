Udhmodya Foundation kicks off 2-day Start-up Accelerator Prog at DU

New Delhi: Udhmodya Foundation in collaboration with the Career Development Centre and Samarth Bharat, has orchestrated a two-day Start-up Accelerator Programme (SAP) at Maharishi Kanad Bhawan, University of Delhi.



Leading up to this event on October 27-28, the Udhmodya Foundation received an overwhelming response, amassing over 400 applications for innovative start-up concepts from all corners of the nation. After a meticulous screening process, nearly 100 promising business proposals were chosen for presentation.

The inauguration of this grand occasion featured an inspiring speech by Bharat Bhushan Arora, a mentor at Samarth Bharat and the director of Udhmodya Foundation. The foundation’s objective is to foster an environment and support system for entrepreneurs, offering a platform for emerging visionaries and assisting them at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

Spanning two days, the first day of this event showcased pitch presentations from budding entrepreneurs hailing from diverse regions of the country. These presentations, segmented into various categories, were evaluated by a panel of industry experts, including prominent venture capitalists, angel fund investors, as well as seasoned and emerging entrepreneurs.

Experts, such as Prof Anil Kumar, Director of Udhmodya Foundation, Dr Ramesh Barpa, CEO of SIIF, and Anil Mehra, a startup consultant and mentor, were part of the judging team. The pitches encompassed start-ups across various sectors, from food and medicine to AI/ML-powered innovations.

On the upcoming day two, the SUPER-25 start-up business ideas will be announced, receiving comprehensive entrepreneurial support, including mentorship, seed funding, scale-up funding, and incubation centre onboarding.