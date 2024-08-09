Uddhav Thackeray met CM Kejriwal’s wife, assured support, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home on Thursday and met his wife Sunita Kejriwal.



The former Maharashtra chief minister was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

AAP Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha were also present during the meeting.

“They were here to meet Kejriwal’s wife, his parents and daughter. (Discussions were held on) the prevailing circumstances, dictatorship. In Kejriwal’s case, it happened for the first time in the history of the legal system that even before the trial court order was uploaded, his bail was stayed and then he was arrested by the CBI,” Singh told reporters.

Singh alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were the government’s weapons against opposition to suppress its voice.

“We will fight against dictatorship together. Uddhav assured Sunita bhabhi and the family that everyone is standing together in these difficult times,” Singh added.

Later, in a post on X, Aaditya Thackeray said, “...Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray ji called on Sunita Kejriwal ji. We are all united in fighting against forces that want to destroy to fabric of Bharat, that is India. The central agencies are targeting @ArvindKejriwal ji because the BJP fears him. Our fight to protect the Constitution and democracy continues.”

Kejriwal’s AAP and the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief is in the national capital to meet leaders of the INDIA bloc and discuss the way forward in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.