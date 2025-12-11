UDAI hosts inclusive Christmas Carnival

New Delhi: In a moving celebration of inclusion and compassion, UDAI, Working Together Works, a leading spectrum support school in New Delhi, hosted its annual Christmas Carnival on Thursday at its Janakpuri centre. The event, supported by the Rotary Club of Delhi, marked a festive conclusion to the year while honouring World Disability Day, observed globally on December 3.

The winter-themed celebration brought together students, their families, teachers, and members of the media for an afternoon that reflected UDAI’s guiding philosophy, “Working Together Works.” The children showcased their creativity and individuality through a range of interactive performances and handmade exhibits.

Adding to the festive cheer, students also ran special stalls featuring Christmas-themed goodies they crafted from handmade ornaments to baked treats.

Founder Tanu Rajput, expressing her gratitude, said, “Celebrating this day with our children was truly heart-warming. Their happiness and

energy filled the entire space. These children are not just special, they are talented, kind, and full of love.”

The UDAI’s broader mission is to nurture confidence and self-reliance among children with autism spectrum disorder and developmental differences while ensuring that learning remains accessible to all. The school currently supports over 125 children on the spectrum and more than 90 students from lower-income backgrounds.