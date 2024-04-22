Uber driver’s murder suspect caught after Wazirabad shootout

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested Firoz, the accused in the murder of a cab driver, after a brief shootout in North Delhi’s Wazirabad area on Sunday. The police received a tip about the suspect’s location through an anonymous source at the Kotwali Police Station.



According to the Police, a team of the Delhi Police, under the supervision of ACP Dharmender Kumar and Sub-Inspector Rohit, employed technical surveillance and informant tips to track down Firoz, who was previously at large after the murder of Uber cab driver Saquib in a recent road rage incident.

The accussed was identified as Firoz, son of Khurshid and resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was implicated in multiple violent crimes, including the murder of a cab driver in a road rage incident.

According to the Police, the confrontation ensued when police attempted to apprehend him in connection to a murder and multiple other charges under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act. On Sunday morning, police received a tip about Firoz’s location, which led to a confrontation.

When urged to surrender, Firoz reportedly opened fire on the police team, prompting them to return fire in self-defense.

The exchange resulted in Firoz sustaining an injury to his left leg. He was promptly taken to Aruna Asif Ali Hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier, the accused Firoz was implicated in a violent crime spree involving the murder of a cab driver, detailed in FIR at Kotwali Police Station, which includes charges under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 392 (robbery), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, alongside Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Following the incident, a new FIR under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 307 of the IPC, along with Section 27 of the Arms Act, was registered at Wazirabad Police Station.

Firoz has a violent criminal history, with involvement in three murder cases and several armed robberies across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He was known to police for his aggressive behavior and the use of firearms during his crimes.