Uber and Aaveg get Delhi govt nod to run buses in Capital

New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a significant stride in enhancing public transportation options within the city by granting licenses to ride-hailing services Uber and Aaveg to operate under the premium bus service scheme. This move comes as part of the government’s efforts to alleviate congestion and reduce pollution by promoting the use of public transport.



The premium bus service policy, introduced in November, allows private players to operate air-conditioned luxury public service vehicles with a seating capacity of at least nine passengers. These buses are equipped with various amenities such as WiFi, GPS, CCTV surveillance, panic buttons, and comfortable 2x2 reclining seats.

Uber, known for its ride-hailing services for four-wheelers, auto rickshaws, and two-wheeler taxis, now ventures into the realm of premium bus services in Delhi. An official from Uber expressed excitement about the expansion, stating that the company’s mission is to cater to the diverse mobility needs of every Indian. “The approval from the Delhi Transport Department marks a significant milestone in Uber’s journey towards offering a comprehensive transportation solution,” he asserted.

Aaveg, another ride-hailing platform, has also received approval from the Delhi government to operate premium bus services. Aaveg specialises in app-based shuttle services and currently operates in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida.

The buses under this scheme will be operated by local fleet partners, offering seating capacities ranging from 19 to 50 people. Uber aims to establish connectivity between residential areas and business districts across Delhi through its shuttle service.

“Commuters will have the convenience of booking bus rides through the Uber app, marking a seamless integration of premium bus services into the existing transportation ecosystem. Pre-booking options, live tracking of bus routes, and real-time arrival updates will enhance the overall commuting experience for passengers,” the official stated.

In addition to providing a premium travel experience, the initiative aims to encourage people to transition from private cars to public transport, thereby reducing traffic congestion and air pollution. With the Delhi Transport Department acting as a regulator, stringent safety norms and operational guidelines will ensure passenger security and service quality.

“The operators are mandated to maintain a fleet of a minimum of 25 premium buses, which must be operational within 90 days of receiving the license,” the government notification stated. Digital ticketing and electronic fare collection will streamline the booking process, while transparent communication of trip routes and vehicle details will enhance transparency and accountability.

“As Delhi becomes the first state to award licenses for premium bus operations, Delhiites can look forward to a more efficient and comfortable mode of transportation, contributing to the city’s sustainable development goals,” an official from Delhi government stated.