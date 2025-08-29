U-Specials roll, CM takes a nostalgia trip

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday relaunched the U-Special bus service, introducing 25 new electric buses dedicated to Delhi University students to provide safe, eco-friendly, and reliable transport. Calling the initiative a “new chapter of safe and eco-friendly transport,” she said the service would not only reduce pollution but also serve as a lifeline for students.

The ceremony was attended by Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, MLA Surya Prakash Khatri, Transport Commissioner Niharika Rai, DTC Managing Director Prince Dhawan, and several other dignitaries.

Highlighting the government’s focus on student welfare, Gupta said, “The resumption of U-Special buses marks a new chapter of safe, convenient,

and eco-friendly transport for the youth.”

She added that these buses are equipped with modern facilities such as air-conditioning, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and music systems to ensure secure and comfortable journeys. Encouraging students to innovate, she remarked, “Do not only seek jobs but create them. Delhi government is introducing new policies to promote start-ups and MSMEs,

enabling the youth to contribute creatively to society’s development.”

Taking a dig at the opposition, the Chief Minister described previous regimes as “U-turn governments” that stalled Delhi’s growth with inconsistent policies. “Ours is a forward-gear government, committed to steady progress, a cleaner environment, and an improved quality of life for Delhi residents,” she said, noting that several effective measures had been implemented over the past six months to tackle pollution, poor infrastructure, and other urban challenges.

Transport minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh thanked the Chief Minister for fulfilling the promise within a month of the announcement. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi is being developed into a world-class city,” he said. He also announced that DTC’s U-Special buses will run on more than 25 routes, connecting the North and South Campuses of Delhi University, 67 colleges, metro stations, and surrounding areas. He urged students to use these buses instead of private vehicles.

With the launch of 25 new U-Special buses, students will now have dedicated connectivity between hubs such as Narela, Najafgarh, Purnachandra Hostel, Rithala Metro, IIT Delhi, and JNU. For the first time in Delhi, buses will feature live music channels, QR codes for engagement, and platforms for government messages and social campaigns.

Later in the day, Rekha Gupta, who once served as the president of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), revisited her alma mater Daulat Ram College aboard a U-Special bus. Calling the buses the “lifeline of university life,” she fondly recalled, “They took away the stress of the entire day, they carried us to college and back home on time. And oh, the sheer delight of sitting on the bus steps, feeling the breeze in one’s face that was something else altogether.”

Her unscheduled visit turned emotional as she met students and faculty. “Think of me as your elder sister, here to meet you,” she told students with a smile. Meeting her old professors, she said, “It was within these walls that I first learnt to fly, where I chose the path of struggle, and where I gained the confidence that enabled

me to become DUSU President and, later, dedicate myself to public service.”

Reflecting on her journey from a modest background to Delhi’s Chief Minister, she remarked, “This journey is proof that with hard work, struggle, and self-confidence, any goal can be achieved.” Urging students to dream big, she added, “‘The sky is the limit’ think high, aim high, never stop, never give up, and never lose hope. You never know which destination life is preparing for you.”