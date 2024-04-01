‘Tyranny won’t work, can’t keep Delhi CM behind bars for long’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, in her maiden speech at a political rally, called her husband a “sher” (lion) who will not stay behind bars for long, and announced his six “guarantees” to the country on behalf of the INDIA bloc.



She read out her husband’s message from ED custody, and announced the six guarantees, which also includes full statehood for Delhi.

After reading out Kejriwal’s “guarantees”, she also sought the forgiveness of other leaders on his behalf. “Today, I seek forgiveness from all INDIA bloc partners because I did not seek their permission for making these announcements,” she said, quoting his message.

“Our Prime Minister Modi ji put my husband in jail. Did the prime minister do the right thing? Do you all believe that Kejriwal ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, he should resign. Should Arvind Kejriwal ji resign?” she asked.

Reading out Arvind Kejriwal’s letter from ED custody, she said, “I am not asking for your votes today; I am not even asking you to defeat or make anyone win in the coming elections. Today I seek the cooperation of 140 crore people of the country to build a bigger India. I invite 140 crore Indians to build a new India.”

If you give the chance to the INDIA bloc and give them the responsibility, we will together construct a great nation, she said, quoting Arvind Kejriwal’s letter. She announced the six guarantees on behalf of her husband. “First, we will ensure that the country gets 24x7 power supply, there will be no power cuts. Second, we will make electricity absolutely free for the poor sections of the society. Third, we will make magnificent government schools in every village and locality. Now every child, whether rich or poor, will receive the same quality education,”she said.

The fourth guarantee was a promise of constructing Mohalla clinics in every village and locality. “There will be multi-speciality government hospitals in every district. We will make proper arrangements for top quality free treatment for every citizen of the county. The farmers will be given proper MSP on all crops according to the Swaminathan (Commission) Report, we will ensure that the farmers get the right price for their crops.

“The people of Delhi have endured injustice for more than 75 years, people here have less rights as compared to other states. Their elected govt is paralysed. We will end this injustice; Delhiites will get their rights. We will ensure that Delhi gets the status of a state,” she said.