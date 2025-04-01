Two-yr-old girl mowed down by teen neighbour under car

NEW DELHI: A two-year-old girl was crushed to death by a car driven by her neighbour’s teenage son in Delhi’s Paharganj, turning Eid celebrations into tragedy for her family.

The vehicle, owned by the neighbour, Pankaj Agarwal, was being driven by his son at the time. Both have been apprehended. The incident occurred around 6.15 pm on Sunday in Ram Nagar and was captured on CCTV. Footage shows the car stopping briefly before moving forward, crushing the child under the left front wheel.

Locals rushed her to hospital, but she was declared dead. Police have registered a case.