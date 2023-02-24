Two youths killed in train accident while making video

New Delhi: A third year engineering student and his friend were killed after being hit by a train while making a video near Kanti Nagar in east Delhi, police said on Thursday.



The incident happened on Wednesday and police got a call at around at 4.35 pm after which they rushed to the accident spot on a railway line near Kanti Nagar flyover.

Police identified the victims as 23-year-old Vansh Sharma and 20-year-old Monu, both residents of Kanti Nagar Extension, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Hareesh HP said.

Their bodies were taken to GTB hospital mortuary for the autopsy.

Police found that the two youths used to shoot short films on mobile and come at the railway tracks to make live videos. Their mobiles were also found on a track, the DCP said.

Sharma was a third year BTech student, while Monu used to work as a salesman in a shop, police added.