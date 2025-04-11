Two youths killed in road crash in Gzb

Ghaziabad: Two youths were killed when their car crashed into a roadside tree on Hapur road here after the driver lost control of the vehicle, officials said on Thursday.

After receiving information about the incident on Wednesday night, a team from Kavinagar police station rushed to the spot and extricated the two occupants from the wreckage. They were rushed to District Combined Hospital in Sanjay Nagar, where doctors pronounced them

dead, police said.

“The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Ayush Chauhan, a B.Com graduate who worked with the e-commerce company Flipkart, and 19-year-old Arjun,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kavinagar, Swatantra Kumar Singh.

Ayush’s maternal uncle visited from Bijnor on Wednesday. Ayush and Arjun were driving when the car crashed into a tree, likely due to high speed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.