Two workers die, one hospitalised in sewer mishap at Pillanji Village

NEW DELHI: A tragic accident has been reported by the Sarojini Nagar Police Station, which said that a building collapsed at a construction site in Pillanji Village near Metro Gate No. 2 on October 8, 2024. It is said that 3–4 workers were trapped inside the building when it collapsed. According to authority, two labourers fell unconscious while cleaning an unused gutter there. The third labourer fell unconscious when he tried to rescue them.

The victims were taken to hospitals promptly. Two of the labourers, Babundra Kumar Singh (29), and Shrinath Soren (28), were taken to Diyos Hospital, Safdarjung Enclave, while police sent Ramasre (41), to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

All three have been hospitalised; however, Shrinath is under treatment, whereas both Ramasre and Babundra Singh had lost the battle with their injuries.

A case has been lodged under relevant sections at Sarojini Nagar Police Station, and a detailed investigation is underway. The post-mortem of Ramasre was conducted at AIIMS Trauma Centre; hence, his body has been handed over to his family.