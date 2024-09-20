Two women among five held in honey-trap scam in Faridabad

Faridabad: Police have arrested five people including two women for allegedly honey-trapping men and extorting money from them, officials said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Saniya (23), Irfan (27), Rahish (48), Fareed (27), and Reshma (45). According to police, Sania, the kingpin of the gang, would lure the victims into meeting them in person and then extort money from them.

The matter came to light on September 11, when Arif, a resident of Nuh, filed a complaint alleging Sania contacted him in February 2024. She would often complain of domestic violence by her husband, Arif told police.

On February 23, Sania called the complainant and asked him to rescue her as her husband was beating her. Following this, Arif along with his friend went to meet Sania near Ballabgarh. She took them to Nekpur village where she lured Arif to a desolated area forcing him to have physical relations with her, police said. Meanwhile, Sania’s husband Salim and his accomplices reached the spot and threatened Arif of outraging her modesty. They blackmailed him and demanded money, police said. “Fearing humiliation, I arranged the money and gave them a total of Rs 3.51 lakh. Later I learned that my friend Kale was a member of the same gang. He had given me Sania’s number”, as Arif said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sania, Irfan and Rahish were arrested on Saturday last week, police said. On September 15, police arrested accused Reshma while Fareed on September 17, they said. “Three members of the same gang were arrested earlier for extorting Rs 1 lakh from the owner of a dhaba in Sector 58 area. We are questioning the accused and will identify other victims of honeytrap”, Hemender Kumar Meena, DCP crime said.