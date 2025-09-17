Two-wk health drive at AIIMS

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has launched a two-week initiative titled “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan” from September 17 to October 2 at the Dhanuka Waiting Hall.

The campaign offers holistic health services for women, children and families, including general check-ups, lab tests and screening for chronic diseases. Women’s health services will cover breast cancer screening, antenatal consultations, menstrual and post-menopausal care, anaemia and sickle cell checks. The programme also includes vaccinations, nutrition counselling and TB and STD management.