Two West Bengal cyber fraudsters apprehended for Rs 44.45 lakh scam

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two individuals from West Bengal for their involvement in a sophisticated fraud operation amounting to Rs 44,45,436.



The police were informed about the operation through 113 registered complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The arrested accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar Shaw (42), a resident of Kachari Road, West Bengal, and Rashid Khan (43), a resident of Manikpur, West Bengal.

As per the police, the accused were nabbed following detailed technical analysis and money trail investigation linking them to over 113 complaints across the country, with fraudulent transactions totaling more than Rs 4 crore discovered in related bank accounts.